Shin-Ei Animation, Lesprit Animate Trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 3 Game

CAPCOM unveiled an animated trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection , a new turn-based role-playing game in the Monster Hunter franchise , during the CAPCOM Spotlight stream on Thursday. The video credits Shin-Ei Animation and Lesprit for its animation production.

The company also streamed a character introduction video highlighting Kora on Friday:

The cast for the trailer includes (English/Japanese):

The game will launch on March 13 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . A playable demo is available now, with save data transferable to the full game.

CAPCOM describes the game:

Twin Rathalos, born in a twist of fate, ignite the long dormant flames of war between two fractured nations: Azuria and Vermeil. You are the heir to the kingdom of Azuria, and the sole Rathalos Rider in the kingdom. On the brink of war and amidst strange phenomena threatening the world, a life changing event propels you beyond the Meridian, and on an unforgettable journey in search of the truth.

Monster Hunter Stories originally launched for Nintendo 3DS in October 2016 in Japan and in the West in September 2017. CAPCOM released the game for smartphones in Japan in December 2017 and in the West in September 2018. A remastered game launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in June 2024.

The Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin game launched worldwide for Switch and PC via Steam in July 2021.

Monster Hunter Stories and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin both launched on Xbox One on November 14.

The Monster Hunter Stories RIDE ON tie-in anime premiered in Japan in October 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired and Funimation streamed an English dub .

The Monster Hunter Wilds game debuted globally on PS5, Xbox X|S, and PC via Steam in February 2025. The game sold over 8 million copies worldwide in its first three days. According to the company, this is the fastest that one of its titles has reached this milestone. As of March 2025, the game has sold 10 million copies worldwide.