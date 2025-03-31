Monster Hunter Wilds Game Sells Over 10 Million Units Worldwide

Game launched on February 28, sold over 8 million units in first 3 days

Monster Hunter Wilds

CAPCOM

announced on Monday that itsgame has sold over 10 million units worldwide, setting a record forfor first-month sales.

The game debuted globally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 28. The game sold over 8 million copies worldwide in its first three days. According to the company, this is the fastest that one of its titles has reached this milestone.

The Premium Deluxe Edition includes the Deluxe Pack (which contains in-game items and poses), Premium Bonuses of more in-game items, and the Cosmetic DLC Packs. The Deluxe Edition of the game also includes the Deluxe Pack. Players with save data from Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne receive special in-game armor for palicos.

The first title update for the game will release on April 4 and the second title update this summer.

The first title update adds the monster Mizutsune at Hunter Rank (HR) 21+, Arch-tempered Rey Dau (a stronger version) in an event quest for HR 50+ from April 29-May 20, and Zoh Shia in the wild after completing a mission at HR 50+. New gear will be available from monster parts.

A new Grand Hub will open at HR 16+, allowing players to interact in additional ways, play a Barrel Bowling minigame, listen to the Diva performing, and manage squads at the squad counter's new location. Special seasonal events will be held in the Grand Hub, starting with the Festival of Accord: Blossomdance from April 22 to May 6. Previous event quests will also return over time. A CAPCOM collaboration is coming at the end of May.

Players can also compete for the fastest hunt times in Arena Quests, which will have worldwide online rankings. There will also be Challenge Quests and Free Challenge Quests as limited-time Event Quests with special pendants as rewards. Arena Quests and Challenge Quests require predetermined equipment loadouts and are limited to two players, while Free Challenge Quests have no limits and support four players. More DLC includes paid cosmetic DLC packs, free gestures, outfits for Alma, and camp gear.

The Monster Hunter game franchise has reached 108 million sales worldwide as of December 31.

Source: CAPCOM Japan