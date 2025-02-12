Monster Hunter Wilds Game Announces 1st Free Title Update With Mizutsune

CAPCOM announced in a new trailer during Sony 's "State of Play" livestream on Tuesday that the Monster Hunter Wilds game will receive its first free update with the monster Mizutsune this spring.

The game will debut globally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 28. Pre-orders for the game are open now.

The company revealed the Iceshard Cliffs biome earlier this month, along with new monsters.

The second beta test will also allow players to hunt the new flagship monster Arkveld and Gypceros, in addition to previously announced monsters. Players can use the training area in the base camp to try out new weapons. The beta will include online multiplayer with cross-platform multiplayer, private lobbies, and online single-player mode.

The cross-play open beta test ran from February 6 at 10:00 p.m. EST to February 9 at 9:59 p.m. EST. The test will also run from February 13 at 10:00 p.m. EST to February 16 at 9:59 p.m. EST for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . Bonuses for participants include a decorative charm and an item pack.

The staff are actively working on new improvements and adjustments for the full release, which will not be available in the upcoming beta test.

The first cross-play open beta test ran from October 31 to November 3.

Players who pre-order the game will receive the Guild Knight Layered Armor Set and the Hope Charm talisman as in-game items. Players who pre-order through the PlayStation store will receive the exclusive Monster Hunter Wilds Digital Mini Artbook.

The Premium Deluxe Edition includes the Deluxe Pack (which contains in-game items and poses), Premium Bonuses of more in-game items, and the Cosmetic DLC Packs. The Cosmetic DLC Pack 1 will launch in spring 2025, and the DLC Pack 2 will launch in summer 2025. The Deluxe Edition of the game will also include the Deluxe Pack.

Players with save data from Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will receive special in-game armor for palicos.

The Monster Hunter game franchise has reached 100 million sales worldwide.