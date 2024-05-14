Monster Hunter Game Series Reaches 100 Million Sales

Monster Hunter Rise reaches 15 million sales

The official Twitter account for CAPCOM 's Monster Hunter Rise game revealed on Tuesday that the Monster Hunter game franchise has reached 100 million sales worldwide. The account also revealed the latest mainline game has sold 15 million copies worldwide, while the DLC Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has reached 8 million sales.

Image via Monster Hunter Rise's Twitter © Capcom

Monster Hunter Rise , the latest main game in CAPCOM 's Monster Hunter franchise, launched on Switch in March 2021 and then launched on PC via Steam in January 2022. CAPCOM released the game on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass in January 2023. The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion for the game debuted for Switch and PC via Steam in June 2022, and launched on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass on April 28.

CAPCOM revealed Monster Hunter Wilds , the newest installment in its long-running Monster Hunter action game series, during The Game Awards in December. The game will debut for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2025.

The Monster Hunter Stories remastered game will launch for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam on June 14. The new release of Monster Hunter Stories features full voice acting, improved graphics, a Museum mode, and content that was previously only available in Japan.

CAPCOM and Niantic released Monster Hunter Now , a new augmented reality (AR) smartphone game in the Monster Hunter series, for iOS and Android devices last September.