Capcom Unveils New Monster Hunter Wilds Game for 2025 Release

CAPCOM unveiled Monster Hunter Wilds , the newest installment in its long-running Monster Hunter action game series, during The Game Awards on Thursday. The game is slated to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2025.

Monster Hunter Rise , the latest main game in CAPCOM 's Monster Hunter franchise , launched on Switch in March 2021 and then launched on PC via Steam in January 2022. CAPCOM released the game on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass on January 20. The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion for the game debuted for Switch and PC via Steam in June 2022, and launched on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass on April 28.

CAPCOM and Niantic released Monster Hunter Now , a new augmented reality (AR) smartphone game in the Monster Hunter series, for iOS and Android devices on September 14.