News
Capcom Unveils New Monster Hunter Wilds Game for 2025 Release
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
CAPCOM unveiled Monster Hunter Wilds, the newest installment in its long-running Monster Hunter action game series, during The Game Awards on Thursday. The game is slated to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2025.
Monster Hunter Rise, the latest main game in CAPCOM's Monster Hunter franchise, launched on Switch in March 2021 and then launched on PC via Steam in January 2022. CAPCOM released the game on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass on January 20. The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion for the game debuted for Switch and PC via Steam in June 2022, and launched on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass on April 28.
CAPCOM and Niantic released Monster Hunter Now, a new augmented reality (AR) smartphone game in the Monster Hunter series, for iOS and Android devices on September 14.