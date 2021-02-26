Monster Hunter Rise Game Heads to PC in Early 2022

Game will launch on Switch on March 26

Monster Hunter Rise game producer Ryozo Tsujimoto confirmed with video game magazine IGN on Friday that the game will launch for PC in early 2022. The game was initially only slated for release on the Nintendo Switch on March 26.

CAPCOM developed the game with the capabilities of the Nintendo Switch in mind but decided to release the game for PC because of high fan demand, "particularly from overseas players."

The "Rise" in the title refers to hunter utilizing the verticality of the game's environment, as well as the developers' desire to build enthusiasm with many players around the world. The new Wirebug will allow players to complete new actions and climb a variety of vertical locations. New monsters in the game will include Maganmalo, Aknosom, Great Izuchi, and Tetranodon. New locations will include the Shrine Ruins. The game's base is the village of Kamura, and the story will feature a rampage.

The game will have compatibility with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin , another new Monster Hunter game for the Switch announced simultaneously with Monster Hunter Rise .

Palamute, Magnamalo, and Palico amiibo figures will launch the same day as the game.

The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in September 2019, and debuted for PC via Steam in January 2020. The game added the monster Fatalis as its "final" free update on October 1 (September 30 U.S. time). The expansion has a combined shipments and digital sales number of 5 million copies as of March 13.

Monster Hunter World launched worldwide on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2018. The game has 15 million copies in circulation (both physical and digital) as of January 2, the highest number in CAPCOM 's history. The overall Monster Hunter franchise has more than 61 million copies in sales as of January 2020.