Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Game Adds Fatalis in 'Final' Free Update

Update launches on October 1

CAPCOM announced on Friday that its Monster Hunter World: Iceborne game will add the monster Fatalis in its Ver. 15.01 update launching on October 1 (September 30 U.S. time). CAPCOM stated this update on October 1 will be the final free Title Update for the game.

The highlight of the update is the monster Fatalis from the original Monster Hunter game. The new monster is accompanied by a new a new locale titled Castle Schrade, a new version of the armor set called the "Dragon Set," and a new skill that the developers have said is "a surprise." The update also adds the monster Arch-tempered Velkhana as a limited-time event.

The full developer diary video can be viewed below. The video outlines system updates in the game, which include a new skill called "Clutch Claw Boost" that improves the battle mechanics of the "Clutch Claw" combat option in the game. The update also unlocks all of the layered armor sets in the game and adds more items to the game such as new decorations, charms, guild cards, and others. Damage inflicted on monsters will also take longer to disappear once the new update is in effect.

The video also mentioned upcoming add-on content for the game, new events being added to the game and past seasonal events that will be added for a limited time.

The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in September 2019, and released for PC via Steam on January 9. The expansion has a combined shipments and digital sales number of 5 million as of March 13.

Monster Hunter World launched worldwide on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2018. The game has 15 million copies in circulation (both physical and digital) as of January 2, the highest number in CAPCOM 's history. The overall Monster Hunter franchise has more than 61 million copies in sales as of January 15.