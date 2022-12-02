Monster Hunter Rise Debuts on PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Game Pass on January 20

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion debuts in spring 2023

CAPCOM announced on Thursday that it will release the Monster Hunter Rise game on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass on January 20. The game's Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion will release for these platforms in spring 2023. CAPCOM is streaming an announcement trailer.

Monster Hunter Rise launched on Switch in March 2021 and then launched on PC via Steam on January 12. The game's shipments plus digital sales have topped 8 million copies worldwide.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak debuted for Switch and PC via Steam on June 30. The expansion has an all-new story, with new locations to visit, as well as new gameplay mechanics. It features the new Elder Dragon Malzeno and the new Master Rank. The expansion also brought back the Shogun Ceanataur from Monster Hunter 2 along with several other monsters from previous games in the series including Monster Hunter 4's Seregios as well as two new monsters, Magma Almudron and Aurora Somnacanth.

The Monster Hunter franchise 's games have shipped a cumulative 78 million units as of September 30.