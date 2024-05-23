Studios MAPPA, Contrail Collaborate on Pokémon Music Video

Need a pick-me-up? The official Japanese YouTube channel for the Pokémon franchise posted a new music video on Friday. The video features the song "Lucky" by Nulbarich and Sunny (feat. UMI), based on the game series' iconic Pokémon Center theme. Anime studios MAPPA and Contrail collaborated on the music video.

The music video is part of the franchise 's " Pokémon Music Collectibve" project, which aims to produce new music from the franchise 's iconic themes.

Kyōhei Ishiguro ( Your Lie in April , Children of the Whales , Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop ) directed the music video, and also served as storyboard artist. Huang Chieh was the character designer and chief animation director, and also drew the image boards for the video.

Acclaimed director Sunao Katabuchi ( Black Lagoon , In This Corner of the World ) established the studio Contrail in September 2019.

Source: Comic Natalie