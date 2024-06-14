Interest
Ghibli Park Actually Uses Totoro House's Working Fire Stove to Cook (& Maintain Its Longevity)
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
If there's one studio that has graced the silver screen with worlds that feel lived-in it's Ghibli. Just watch the kitchen and dining scenes in films like My Neighbor Totoro, Whisper of the Heart, and Castle in the Sky. So, when the Expo 2005 in Aichi recreated Satsuki and Mei's house from Totoro, the builders spared no details. Almost two decades later, the house is now part of the Ghibli Park, and the park shows us this week how far the builders went:
The park's staff posted on X (formerly Twitter) on June 12:
休園日の昨日、スタッフが「サツキとメイの家」のかまどで火を起こして米を炊いたり、長州風呂を沸かしたりしました。時々こうして実際に使うことで、本物の家として長持ちするようにしています。 pic.twitter.com/cjmsiaofNU— ジブリパーク GHIBLI PARK (@ghibliparkjp) June 12, 2024
Yesterday, during the park's day off, the staff made a fire in Satsuki and Mei's house to cook rice and heat the Chōshū bath. By actually using the house from time to time, we try to make it last as long as possible like a real house.
It's fantastic the staff at Ghibli Park do this sort of maintenance on their oldest attraction. Of course, it's also a shame the food isn't offered as some sort of service at the park. However, it's understandable why it's not, mainly the cost in maintaining such a service. Still, knowing the love and care that goes into allowing guests to feel as if they've stepped into the world of My Neighbor Totoro at the park is wonderful.
Sources: Ghibli Park's X/Twitter account via Hachima Kikō, Studio Ghibli