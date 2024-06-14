Ghibli Park Actually Uses Totoro House's Working Fire Stove to Cook (& Maintain Its Longevity)

Maybe someday we'll get to enjoy the food made at Satsuki and Mei's home?

If there's one studio that has graced the silver screen with worlds that feel lived-in it's Ghibli. Just watch the kitchen and dining scenes in films like My Neighbor Totoro , Whisper of the Heart , and Castle in the Sky . So, when the Expo 2005 in Aichi recreated Satsuki and Mei's house from Totoro , the builders spared no details. Almost two decades later, the house is now part of the Ghibli Park, and the park shows us this week how far the builders went:

Image via www.ghibli.jp © 1988 Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli

The park's staff posted on X (formerly Twitter ) on June 12:

Yesterday, during the park's day off, the staff made a fire in Satsuki and Mei's house to cook rice and heat the Chōshū bath. By actually using the house from time to time, we try to make it last as long as possible like a real house.

It's fantastic the staff at Ghibli Park do this sort of maintenance on their oldest attraction. Of course, it's also a shame the food isn't offered as some sort of service at the park. However, it's understandable why it's not, mainly the cost in maintaining such a service. Still, knowing the love and care that goes into allowing guests to feel as if they've stepped into the world of My Neighbor Totoro at the park is wonderful.