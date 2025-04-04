Seriously, Kaleido Star's Staff & Cast Want a New Anime, Too

They hope the April 1 video is a small step to achieving bigger dreams

Image via x.com ©2003 佐藤順一・HAL・GONZO／カレイドステージ

The Kaleido Star anime's production team issued a statement on Wednesday after a massive fan response to a video posted the day before, on April Fool's Day:

◤￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣◥

An important announcement

To all our fans

◣＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿◢



Please take a moment to read it.

We would be grateful for your continued support.

Here's what the team posted:

Important Notice



Thank you for your continued support of Kaleido Star .

Thank you so much for the overwhelming response to the "Shin no Kaleido Star promotional video."

We made this PV with new illustrations of Sora and Layla, hoping everyone would enjoy it.



"I don't want it to end on April Fool's Day," "I really want something new to start."

We, the production team, were touched by the many comments we recieved.

We are grateful and moved by so many people continuing to think of Kaleido Star , even though it came out over 20 years ago.



Kaleido Star may not have been a huge hit.

But to us, it is "a truly irreplaceable, crowning achievement."

And we would like to aim for the next stage together with all of you who cherish this work.



To be honest, making a new work is very difficult.

There are many hurdles that are higher than you might think.

But, even so, if everyone really wants it, we want to take on the challenge.

Like Sora, we want to make small steps and achieve our big dreams (goals).



Current Goals:

・Rebroadcast of anime

・Create new visuals for rebroadcast

・Recording of Shin no Sugo Raji [the nickname for the anime's Internet radio program]

・Live stage reading event

・National tour event

・Create official Kaleido Star dōjinshi



…And beyond that,

The big dream of "producing a new Kaleido Star anime;"



As the first step, we are restarting the anime's official X [formerly Twitter ] account.

From here, we will deliver various content for everyone to enjoy.

The more you support us, the more Kaleido Star can move forward into a new future.



We are grateful if you even just take a look.

We would be very happy if you "liked" us.

If you "reposted" us, we would be super lucky!

And we will continue to move forward as a "work that everyone wants to continue".



We hope for your continued support of Kaleido Star .

As of press time the Kaleido Star X post received 114 comments, nearly nine thousand reposts, and over 14 thousand likes. Many of the comments were in Japanese, however, several comments were in English and a handful in Spanish.

Akeno Watanabe (voice of Kaleido Star 's Anne Heart) quote-reposted the anime's statement, and noted how surprised she is at the love for the series by fans.

Amazing…

Really.

So much love…✨

The production team recently made a new website, featuring the anime's story introduction, staff and cast listings, 20-year history, news, ongoing projects, streaming information, and merchandise information.