Yuki Kajiura, LiSA, Fiction Junction Perform Tiny Desk Concert

Japanese musician Yuki Kajiura announced on Wednesday that she is making her debut on tiny desk concerts JAPAN, NHK 's Japanese version of National Public Radio's hit program where musicians perform intimate sets at the broadcaster's cramped offices.

Image via www3.nhk.or.jp ©NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)

The half-hour concert will premiere on the NHK World -Japan service this Sunday, March 29, at 11:10 a.m. (Saturday, March 28 at 10:10 p.m. EDT) and repeat three more times on Sunday and Monday. (The service has been streaming past concerts on its website.) The concert will then air on the NHK General channel in Japan on March 30 from 12:15 a.m. to 12:44 a.m., and the NHK ONE streaming service will then run it for one week in Japan.

Kajiura performed the half-hour set with vocalist LiSA , fellow Fiction Junction member YUUKA, and other artists. (A full list of performers is available on both the NHK and NHK World websites.)

The set includes “Homura” from Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train , “The Chariot of Dawn" (Akatsuki no Kuruma) from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed , “Sokyu no Fanfare" (The Azure Fanfare) from the Sword Art Online franchise 's 10th anniversary, “Allelujah” from The Garden of Sinners/recalled out summer , and “Parade.”

The NHK Music YouTube channel has released a two-part interview with Kajiura with teasers for her tiny desk concerts JAPAN appearance.