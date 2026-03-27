Super Psychic Policeman Chojo Anime Debuts in October

Anime to air on Tuesday nights on "Ka-Anival!!"

Image via Super Psychic Policeman Chojo anime's website © 沼駿／集英社・超巡！超条先輩製作委員会

The official website for the television anime of's) manga announced on Saturday that the series will debut in October.

The anime will broadcast on Kansai TV and Fuji TV 's new anime programming block that airs on Tuesday nights at 11:00 p.m., titled "Ka-Anival!!"

Junichi Yamamoto ( Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion ; Maebashi Witches ; Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You ) is directing the anime at Arvo Animation . Hayashi Mori ( Sand Land: The Series , Cells at Work! Code Black , Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse ) is superivsing and writing series scripts, and Masakatsu Sasaki ( 16bit Sensation: Another Layer , Seiyu's Life! , TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ) is designing the characters.

Viz Media and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service started publishing chapters of the manga simultaneously with the Japan release in February 2024. MANGA Plus describes the series:

The creator of Samon the Summoner returns to Jump with a new series about a super-powered policeman! In Chinjuku, the city that never sleeps, there is a psychic senior police officer who has powers beyond human comprehension! His name is Meguru Chojo! Along with his judo expert partner Nao Ippongi, this hilarious duo will keep the streets clean by any means necessary!

The manga was first published as a one-shot story in Weekly Shonen Jump in April 2023, and started serialization in February 2024. The manga ended in June 2025. Shueisha published the manga's seventh and final eighth compiled book volumes in September 2025. Viz Media also published the manga's first volume physically on January 6.