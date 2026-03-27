The Salty Koharu Has a Soft Spot for Me Replicates Humanity Has Declined Anime's Opening Sequence in Special Collaboration Video

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Kazami Sawatari and illustrator Aitiki's Shiotaiō no Satō-san ga Ore ni Dake Amai ( The Salty Koharu Has a Soft Spot for Me ) light novel series began streaming on Friday a special collaboration video between the series and the 2012 Humanity Has Declined ( Jinrui wa Suitai Shimashita ) anime. The video features The Salty Koharu Has a Soft Spot for Me replicating the Humanity Has Declined anime's original opening sequence, set to a cover by Miku Itō (voice of Koharu) of the 2012 anime's opening theme song "Real World" (originally by nano.RIPE ).

The Salty Koharu Has a Soft Spot for Me

will premiere this year.

The main cast members are:

Hiiro Ishibashi as Sōta Oshio

as Sōta Oshio Miku Itō as Koharu Satō

Fumihiro Yoshimura ( My Wife Has No Emotion , Jungle Emperor Leo / Hon-o-ji ) is directing the anime at Tezuka Productions , and Takashi Aoshima ( The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You , Himouto! Umaruchan , Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) is in charge of the series scripts. Daisuke Okushima is designing the characters, and Shun Narita ( 365 Days to the Wedding , The Girl in Twilight , Harmony of Mille-Feuille ) is composing the music。

The coming-of-age romantic comedy depicts the first love between two people — except each one has unrequited love for the other. Sōta Oshio works at a café. He learns one day that Koharu Satō, a classmate known as "cold Satō-san," is actually just shy and awkward. From that day forward, the distance between the two quickly narrows …

Shogakukan 's Gagaga Bunko imprint began publishing the light novel series in 2019, and the 12th volume shipped in August 2025. Kaya Tetsuyama launched the manga adaptation on the Manga ONE and Ura Sunday services in May 2020, and Shogakukan published the ninth compiled book volume in November 2024.

Shogakukan 's NOVELOUS app is releasing the series in English under the title The Salty Koharu Has a Soft Spot for Me .

Humanity Has Declined ( Jinrui wa Suitai Shimashita ) premiered in Japan in 2012 and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video in North America.