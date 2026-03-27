Oasis Management Company Becomes Largest Shareholder in Kadokawa

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announced on Friday that as of March 18, the company has had a change in its largest shareholder. Oasis Management Company Ltd. is now the largest shareholder in the company.

Oasis Management Company Ltd. held 14,893,100 shares (10.03%) as of March 16, and as of March 18 owned 17,655,800 shares (11.89%). This makes Oasis Management Company Ltd. the largest shareholder.

Oasis Management Company Ltd. is an asset management company that "invests globally across capital structures with a focus on Asia." Seth Fischer founded the company in 2002. The company has offices in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Austin, and the Cayman Islands, but Kadokawa 's announcement on Friday stated the head office is located in the Cayman Islands. Fischer is based in Hong Kong.

Previously, Sony Group Corporation was the largest shareholder, with 14,899,050 shares (now 10.04%). Sony is now the second-largest shareholder as of March 18.

Sony Group Corporation became the largest shareholder in Kadokawa in January 2025. The two companies stated at the time they formed a "strategic capital and business alliance," with Sony Group Corporation holding approximately 10% of its shares as of January 2025. Sony 's holding of 10% of Kadokawa 's shares includes shares Sony previously purchased in February 2021.

As of January 2025, Korea Security Depository - Samsung and The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. technically held more percentage of shares than Sony , however Kadokawa has stated both are "trust business operators holding the shares as trust property, and so it has been determined that they do not constitute major shareholders or the largest major shareholder."

Kadokawa 's announcement on Friday did not include a new list of shareholders, but the company did reveal that list in December 2024 with the Sony Group Corporation announcement.

Source: Kadokawa (link 2)





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.