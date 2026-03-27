The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power TV Anime Reveals July Debut in 1st Promo Video

The official website for the television anime of storywriter Almond and illustrator Yoshiro Ambe 's The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power ( Mujikaku Seijo wa Kyō mo Muishiki ni Chikara o Tare Nagasu ) light novel series revealed the show's first promotional video and July debut on Friday. The anime will air in Japan on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and AT-X .

The below video also previews the opening theme song.

The staff also released the first character concept visual.

Image via The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power anime's website ©あーもんど/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ 無自覚聖女は今日も無意識に力を垂れ流す製作委員会

The anime stars:

Mitsutaka Noshitani ( The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids , A Predator in a Skirt , XL Boss ) is directing the anime at Magic Bus and and Picante Circus . Tōko Machida ( Wash It All Away , Yaiba: Samurai Legend , My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! ) is in charge of series scripts, Taihei Nagai ( The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids , Crazy Over His Fingers , Even a Dad Still Wants It... ) is designing the characters, and SUPA LOVE ( Demon Lord, Retry! R , Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It , Dropkick on My Devil! X ) is composing the music.

Musical artist Kaya performs the opening theme song "Windmaker."

J-Novel Club publishes the light novel series and Yona Etou 's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Lady Carolina, the overlooked daughter of a powerful duke, has always believed herself to be the black sheep amid her illustrious kin. Her father is the distinguished prime minister; her elder sister, a prodigious mage destined to become their nation's next Saint. In comparison, Carolina resigns herself to a quiet existence in their shadows until a sudden and unexpected royal decree alters her destiny, thrusting her into a political marriage with the formidable “Bloodthirsty Prince” of the neighboring Empire of Malcosias.

Almond originally released the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website, but removed the story from the website in May 2022. Earth Star Entertainment began publishing the series in print with Yoshiro Ambe 's illustrations in June 2021, and released the fourth and final volume in June 2023. J-Novel Club has released the entire novel series in English.

Etou's manga adaptation launched on the Comic Earth Star website in April 2022, and is ongoing.