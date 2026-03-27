The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time Novels Get Anime

Story centers on woman sold off to brothel who goes back in time after death

Image via TO Books' website ©Bakufu Narayama / TO Books.

The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time

TO Books

announced on Friday that authorand illustrator's) light novel series has an anime adaptation in the works.did not provide any other details.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the novel series and manga adaptation in English and it describes the story:

Claudia, daughter of a duke, is tricked by her wicked half-sister and sold off to a brothel. Unwilling to accept defeat, Claudia uses the tools at her disposal and becomes one of the most successful sex workers in her new home. That's when she dies–only to be thrust back in time to age fourteen! Gone is the gullible girl of her academy days now that she's got street savvy and hard-won seductive skills. It's Claudia's turn to play the evil villainess, and there's nothing she won't do to protect what's hers!

Narayama launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in November 2020. The light novel series' first volume shipped in Japan with illustrations by Ebisushi in September 2021, and the 10th volume will ship on April 1. Rato Kitaguni debuted the manga adaptation in 2022, and the manga's eighth compiled book volume will ship in Japan on April 1. An anthology manga will also ship on April 1.

The book franchise has more than 2 million copies in circulation, including digital copies sold. A stage play adaptation ran in 2025.

Seven Seas Entertainment also debuted an audiobook version of the novel series with narration by Emily Bauer in August 2024.



Sources: TO Books, Comic Natalie