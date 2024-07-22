News
'Toradora!,' Reincarnated as a Sword, Perfect Blue, More Get English Audiobooks in August
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Seven Seas also launches The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain, The Evil Queen's Beautiful Principles audiobooks
Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Thursday that it will release the following English audiobook adaptations of Japanese light novels:Title: Toradora!
Creator(s): Yuyuko Takemiya and Yasu
Narrator: Cassandra Lee Morris
Release date: August 8 (volume 1)
Summary:
Takasu Ryuuji might look like a thug, but he's actually a nice guy. Making friends when you've got an unintentionally scary face is tough--and don't even get him started on girlfriends. But with his secret crush in his class, the start of his second year of high school is off to a good start...until he crosses paths with Aisaka Taiga. Beautiful, frightening, and not quite five feet tall, the girl known as the palmtop tiger is the one person in school even scarier than Ryuuji himself--and he's just made the mistake of making her very, very angry.
Title: Reincarnated as a Sword
Creator(s): Yuu Tanaka and LLO
Narrator: Josh Hurley
Release date: August 22 (volume 1)
Summary:
Reincarnated as a sentient weapon with memories of his past life, but not his name, a magical sword saves a young beastgirl from a life of slavery. Fran, the cat-eared girl, becomes his wielder, and wants only to grow stronger, while the sword wants to know why he is here. Together, the strange duo's journey has only just begun!
Title: Perfect Blue: Complete Metamorphosis
Creator(s): Yoshikazu Takeuchi and Arvin Albo
Narrator: Brittany Pressley
Release date: August 15
Summary:
Kirigoe Mima is in the third year of her career as a pure and innocent pop idol. Feeling like something big needs to change, she plans to give her image a major update. When the new Mima is revealed--complete with a sexy outfit and a risque photo book--one of her most obsessive fans refuses to accept her transformation. To restore Mima to the innocent girl of her debut, he puts a terrifying plan to action that throws her life into chaos and mortal peril.
Title: The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain
Creator(s): Bakufu Narayama and Ebisushi
Narrator: Emily Bauer
Release date: August 1 (volume 1)
Summary:
Claudia, daughter of a duke, is tricked by her wicked half-sister and sold off to a brothel. Unwilling to accept defeat, Claudia uses the tools at her disposal and becomes one of the most successful sex workers in her new home. That's when she dies--only to be thrust back in time to age fourteen! Gone is the gullible girl of her academy days now that she's got street savvy and hard-won seductive skills. It's Claudia's turn to play the evil villainess, and there's nothing she won't do to protect what's hers!
Title: The Evil Queen's Beautiful Principles
Creator(s): Reia and Haduki Futaba
Narrator: Shannon Tyo
Release date: August 1 (volume 1)
Summary:
A woman reborn, Crown Princess Luxeria is derided as a doll, beautiful and docile. But that's merely the mask she wears. Powerful magic courses through her veins--magic that can corrupt hearts, erase memories, and pluck one's innermost thoughts from the air. After years of being confined to a tower, she is finally set free...only to become embroiled in a grand conspiracy that kicks off with her parents' murder. Thrust onto a tragic stage of love and betrayal, she will play her part to perfection.
Source: Press release