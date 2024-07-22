'Toradora!,' Reincarnated as a Sword, Perfect Blue, More Get English Audiobooks in August

Even when a rival rears her head, author Iru knows how to handle it without making it feel like too much of a retread of manhwa's greatest hits, and it's just a very well-put-together story overall.

― Not-Sew-Wicked Stepmom has an odd history in English. Some years ago, Korean novel translators WordExcerpt released the source novel as I'm Only a Stepmother, but my Daughter is Just Too Cute! as both a...