Grand Blue Dreaming Season 3's Teaser Reveals New Cast Member M.A.O

The official website for the television anime of Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka 's Grand Blue Dreaming manga posted the teaser promotional video for the third season on Friday. The teaser announces that M.A.O is voicing the character Karina.

Karina is a German woman whom Iori met while returning home. A member of the otaku circle, she is a huge fan of Japanese culture.

The season is set in Palau, marking the first time the setting has been outside Japan.

The previously announced new cast members are:

Image via Grand Blue Dreaming anime's website © Kenji Inoue, Kimitake Yoshioka, Grand Blue Dreaming 2's Production Committee

The third season will premiere in July.

The second season ended with its 12th episode in September. The entire season had leaked online in July, and the final episode in the leak listed a third season.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

After moving out on his own to a seaside town, Iori Kitahara makes a college debut he never anticipated. A new chapter of his life unfolds, full of diving with beautiful girls and shenanigans with a gaggle of lovable bastards! Idiot-expert Kenji Inoue and au naturel authority Kimitake Yoshioka bring you a glorious college tale filled with booze-fueled antics!

Inoue and Yoshioka launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in April 2014. Crunchyroll previously released chapters of the manga as they debuted in Japan.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2018. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime worldwide as it aired. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in August 2020.