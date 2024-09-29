Grand Blue Dreaming TV Anime Gets 2nd Season

The staff and cast for the television anime of Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka 's Grand Blue Dreaming comedy manga announced on Sunday that production on season 2 has been green-lit.

Image via Comic Natalie © 井上堅二・吉岡公威・講談社／ぐらんぶる２製作委員会

Yoshioka drew an illustration to celebrate the news:

Image via Comic Natalie © 井上堅二・吉岡公威・講談社／ぐらんぶる２製作委員会

The new season begins when Iori returns to Izu after the end of his diving license training in Okinawa, and a letter from his little sister Shiori arrives.

Zero-G is returning to animate the new season, but the studio Liber is also joining the production. The returning staff members include director/scriptwriter/sound director Shinji Takamatsu , character designer/chief animation director Hideoki Kusama , chief animation director Yōichi Ueda , color key artist Aiko Matsuyama , and sound production studio Saber Links .

Reiji Kasuga replaces Studio Jack 's Minoru Akiba as the art director, and jimao is designing the props instead of Hiroshi Ogawa . Naoyuki Katō is the compositing directory of photography instead of Hideki Imaizumi , and Shun Tokuda is replacing Masaki Utsunomiya on editing. Yukari Hashimoto ( Mr. Osomatsu , Sarazanmai ) is composing the music instead of Manual of Errors Artists .

The returning cast members include:

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

After moving out on his own to a seaside town, Iori Kitahara makes a college debut he never anticipated. A new chapter of his life unfolds, full of diving with beautiful girls and shenanigans with a gaggle of lovable bastards! Idiot-expert Kenji Inoue and au naturel authority Kimitake Yoshioka bring you a glorious college tale filled with booze-fueled antics!

Inoue and Yoshioka launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in April 2014. Crunchyroll previously released chapters of the manga as they debuted in Japan. Kodansha published the manga's 22nd compiled book volume on April 5, and the 23rd volume will ship on October 7. Kodansha USA Publishing will release the 20th volume on November 19.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2018. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime worldwide as it aired. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in August 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie