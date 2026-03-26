The Vermillion Mask Anime's Teaser Trailer, Visual Reveal 2 Parts With October Debut

The staff for the anime adaptation of Dr.Poro and Nabana Naba 's The Vermillion Mask ( Shuiro no Kamen ) manga announced on Thursday that the anime will debut in October 2026, and it will have two parts, also referred to as cours (quarters of a year). The staff also unveiled an English visual and teaser trailer:

Image courtesy of 33 USA © Nabana Naba,Dr.Poro,SHONENGAHOSHA/ “The Vermilion Mask” Production Committee.

Image via The Vermilion Mask anime's website © Nabana Naba, Dr.Poro, SHONENGAHOSHA / “The Vermilion Mask” Production Committee

At the center of the story is Peru, a young apprentice mask maker who loses control under the influence of a cursed mask, slaying both his master and comrades in a tragic outburst. Wracked with guilt, Peru sets off on a journey to destroy the legendary masks his master once crafted, crossing paths with unlikely allies and deadly foes. What unfolds is a gripping battle for redemption, as both the fate of Peru's soul and the world itself hang in the balance.

describes the anime:

Tetsuaki Watanabe ( BLUELOCK season 1) is directing the anime at 100Studio (WOW Studio). Gai Hazako is the assistant director. Daisuke Ōhigashi ( Fate/strange Fake ) is in charge of series composition. Hisashi Higashijima ( Mashle: Magic and Muscles ) is drawing the character designs. Fumiyuki Go is the sound director. Arisa Okehazama ( The Apothecary Diaries ) is composing the music.

Dr.Poro and Naba launched the manga in Shōnengahōsha 's Young King Ours magazine in February 2021. Shōnengahōsha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in July 2025.

Orange's emaqi e-bookstore platform publishes the manga in English.

Source: Press release