Universal Studios' Fan Fest Nights Offer Details on 'One Piece Grand Pirate Show'

Straw Hats battle Marines, Buggy in pyrotechnic-filled, live stunt show in April/May

On Thursday, Universal Studios Hollywood offered details about its upcoming " One Piece Grand Pirate Show" for its Fan Fest Nights event. The performance will see Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates battle Buggy in a "pyrotechnic-filled, live stunt show."

Courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

The show will take place at the existing WaterWorld show venue, now reimagined as "Midori Island." The 20-minute show follows the Straw Hat Pirates as they explore the island for the rare Pop Greens. Then, the Marines "storm the island, raising the stakes with a dramatic entry, blasting open the gates and igniting intense pyrotechnic and high-energy battle sequences." Rival pirate Buggy is also set to make an appearance for comedic interactions with the Straw Hats.

The live performance is part of One Piece 's return to Fan Fest Nights for its second year. Fan have enjoyed a similar stunt-filled One Piece Premier Show at Universal Studios Japan since 2007:

Image courtesy of Universal Studios Japan

Universal Studios Hollywood's Fan Fest Nights will take place on 12 select nights between April 25 and May 16. Sailor Moon will make its debut at the event with subtitled screenings of the original manga and CG anime short " Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Miracle: Moon Place Chapter Deluxe" from Japan. The Super Mario Bros. franchise will also appear at the event for the Colorful Yoshi Celebration.

Universal Fan Fest Nights is a separately ticketed, after-hours event that debuted in Universal Studios Hollywood in April 2025. The event cater to fans of science fiction, fantasy, gaming, and anime.