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Giant Killing's Masaya Tsunamoto Launches New Baseball Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
This year's 16th issue of Akita Shoten's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on March 19 that writer Masaya Tsunamoto and illustrator Yūichirō Oka will launch a new baseball manga titled Senshu no Kōtai o Oshiraseitashimasu (A New Player is Substituting In) in the magazine's 18th issue on April 2. The manga is seen in the upper right in the image below.
＼\🎊週チャン春の新連載大攻勢🎊/／— 週刊少年チャンピオン編集部 (@Weekly_Champion) March 19, 2026
🌸第１弾 WC18号（4/2発売）
『#選手の交代をお知らせいたします』
原作：綱本将也/漫画：岡 友一郎
🌸第２弾 WC24号（5/14発売）
『#聖闘士星矢 天界篇』
車田正美
🌸第３弾 WC25号（5/21発売）
『#よ～こそホラー学科へ』
忍舐しゅり
お楽しみに！！ pic.twitter.com/gQZOphOkKK
Tsunamoto and illustrator Isao Tanishima launched the ongoing Mr. CB soccer manga in Akita Shoten's Young Champion magazine in 2018. Akita Shoten published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on January 20.
Tsunamoto and Tanishima's Atlanta 1996 special manga project about the 1996 Olympics first debuted in Akita Shoten's Young Champion magazine in July 2024. The series focuses on Mamoru Yoshinaga's (a character from the duo's Mr. CB soccer manga) recollection of his memories from the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. The manga also features other characters from the Mr. CB manga. The magazine published a "pre-start" story of the manga in October 2024, and began serializing in March 2025.
Kodansha's Weekly Morning first published Tsunamoto and Tsujitomo's Giant Killing manga in 2007, and Kodansha shipped the 69h volume in Japan on Monday. The series inspired a 2010 television anime, which Crunchyroll streamed as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll removed the anime from its site in November 2012.
Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing the manga digitally in English in March 2017, and it released the 53rd volume on February 10.
Source: Weekly Shōnen Champion X/Twitter account