Giant Killing's Masaya Tsunamoto Launches New Baseball Manga

Senshu no Kōtai o Oshiraseitashimasu manga launches on April 2

This year's 16th issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on March 19 that writer Masaya Tsunamoto and illustrator Yūichirō Oka will launch a new baseball manga titled Senshu no Kōtai o Oshiraseitashimasu (A New Player is Substituting In) in the magazine's 18th issue on April 2. The manga is seen in the upper right in the image below.

Tsunamoto and illustrator Isao Tanishima launched the ongoing Mr. CB soccer manga in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine in 2018. Akita Shoten published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on January 20.

Tsunamoto and Tanishima's Atlanta 1996 special manga project about the 1996 Olympics first debuted in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine in July 2024. The series focuses on Mamoru Yoshinaga's (a character from the duo's Mr. CB soccer manga) recollection of his memories from the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. The manga also features other characters from the Mr. CB manga. The magazine published a "pre-start" story of the manga in October 2024, and began serializing in March 2025.

Kodansha 's Weekly Morning first published Tsunamoto and Tsujitomo 's Giant Killing manga in 2007, and Kodansha shipped the 69h volume in Japan on Monday. The series inspired a 2010 television anime, which Crunchyroll streamed as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll removed the anime from its site in November 2012.

Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing the manga digitally in English in March 2017, and it released the 53rd volume on February 10.