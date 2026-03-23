Toho Games Announces Training Simulation Game Based on Haikyu!! Anime

TOHO animation and TOHO Games announced on Monday Haikyu!! ALL Challengers, the first training simulation game based on the Haikyu!! anime. Pre-registration for the game also opened on Monday.

The game features newly drawn 2D anime motions and illustrations, and new voice recordings. In the game, players decide the training strategy, identify which stats to improve and plan the training menu accordingly.

Changyou and Prophet Games previously launched the Haikyu!! Fly High smartphone game based on Haruichi Furudate 's Haikyu!! manga in March 2024. KLab and game developer and publisher Garena launched the game in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Southeast Asia in July 2025.

Furudate launched the original Haikyu!! manga in 2011, and ended the series in July 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 45th and final compiled book volume in November 2020. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and published the manga simultaneously with its Japanese release digitally. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. The first half of Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season, premiered in January 2020, and episode 13 aired in April 2020. The second half, consisting of episodes 14 to 25, was originally planned to premiere in July 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second half premiered in October 2020.

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle ( Gekijōban Haikyu!! Gomi Suteba no Kessen ), the first film in the two-part Haikyu!! Final sequel film project, premiered in Japan in February 2024. The film sold 1,529,000 tickets for 2,230,465,540 yen (about US$14.12 million at the time) in its first three days of screening. The film screened in North American theaters in May 2024 in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

Gekijōban Haikyū!! VS Chiisana Kyojin ( Haikyu!! Vs. The Little Giant), the franchise 's second sequel film, will open in theaters in Japan in 2027. The film will play with the special anime " Haikyū!! Bakemono-tachi no Iku Tokoro " (Where Monsters Go).