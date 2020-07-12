Haruichi Furudate's Haikyu!! Manga Ends on July 20

Volleyball manga launched in 2011

This year's 32nd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Haruichi Furudate 's Haikyu!! manga will end in the magazine's combined 33rd and 34th issues, which will ship on July 20. The final chapter will have 28 pages including a color page.

The magazine's 31st issue had teased that the manga would reach the "climax" of its final arc in the 32nd issue. The manga entered its final arc on October 28.

Furudate launched the original manga in 2011, and Shueisha published the manga's 43rd volume on May 13. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and is now publishing the manga simultaneously with its Japanese release digitally. MANGA Plus is also publishing the manga digitally in English.

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of Furudate's volleyball manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. The first half of Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season, premiered on January 10, and episode 13 aired on April 3. The second half, consisting of episodes 14 to 25, was originally planned to premiere this July, but is delayed to October due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The manga has also inspired a series of stage plays, a clay-animated short, and several video anime.