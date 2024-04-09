Crunchyroll to Screen Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle, BLUELOCK The Movie -Episode Nagi-, Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Anime Films

©古舘春一／集英社・「ハイキュー!!」製作委員会・MBS

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it has acquired the North American and select international theatrical rights to the HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle , Blue Lock The Movie -Episode Nagi- , and Overlord : The Sacred Kingdom anime films.

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle ( Gekijōban Haikyu!! Gomi Suteba no Kessen ), the first film in the two-part Haikyu!! Final sequel film project, will screen in North American theaters on May 31. The film will screen in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

International screenings include:

May 30: Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Italy, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama), Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru

May 31: Canada, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States

June 7: Turkey

June 12: Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Switzerland (French-speaking)

June 25: Austria, Germany

June 27: Switzerland (German-speaking)

The film premiered in Japan on February 16 and is also screening in IMAX. The first film depicts the "fated showdown" between Karasuno High and Nekoma High.



Blue Lock The Movie -Episode Nagi- , the anime film of Kōta Sannomiya 's BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- spinoff of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's Blue Lock soccer manga, will open in North American theaters on June 28. The film will screen in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

Crunchyroll streamed a trailer:

BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- will open in Japan on April 19. The film will have four mini-anime titled " BLUELOCK Additional Time!" after the credits for the first four weeks of the film's screening. The mini-anime episode shown will change each week. The film will also screen in IMAX, MX4D, and 4DX.

The spinoff manga focuses on Seishirō Nagi before he enters the titular Blue Lock facility. Kodansha USA Publishing announced in October it will start releasing the spinoff manga in print in fall 2024.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©丸山くがね・KADOKAWA 刊/劇場版「オーバーロード」聖王国編製作委員会

Overlord : The Sacred Kingdom

Overlord

), the new film project for theanime, will screen in North America and select territories.

Kadokawa describes the film's story:

Under the leadership of Sacred Queen Calca, the Roebel Sacred Kingdom enjoyed an era of peace, protected behind their great walls. However, that peace was easily destroyed by the sudden appearance of the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth and the attack of the Demi-Human Alliance. Though the grandmaster of Roebel Sacred Kingdom's Sacred Paladin Order, Remedios, and the high priestess, Kelart, gathered their forces to retaliate, they could not overcome the overwhelming difference in Jaldabaoth's power, and their kingdom is now on the verge of collapse. Remedios travels with her order and her subordinate, Neia, to a certain kingdom in hopes of gaining power to counter Jaldabaoth. The name of that kingdom is Sorcerer Kingdom Ains Ooal Gown. It is a grotesque nation ruled by an undead and despised by those of the Sacred Kingdom—

The film will debut in Japan this fall.



Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.