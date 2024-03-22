Overlord Sei Ōkoku-hen Anime Film's Trailer Reveals Fall Debut, 4 More Cast Members

Kadokawa revealed a trailer on Friday for Gekijō-ban Overlord Sei Ōkoku-hen (Overlord the Movie Holy Kingdom Arc), the new film project for the Overlord anime. The company also revealed the film's fall debut, four more cast members, and more staff. The film's English title is OVERLORD : The Sacred Kingdom .

Kadokawa also revealed a second teaser visual.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©丸山くがね・KADOKAWA 刊/劇場版「オーバーロード」聖王国編製作委員会

The four new cast members include:

Yoshino Aoyama as Neia Baraja

Hitomi Nabatame as Remedios Custodio

Saori Hayami as Calca Bessarez

Haruka Tomatsu as Kelart Custodio

Kadokawa describes the film's story:

Under the leadership of Sacred Queen Calca, the Roebel Sacred Kingdom enjoyed an era of peace, protected behind their great walls. However, that peace was easily destroyed by the sudden appearance of the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth and the attack of the Demi-Human Alliance. Though the grandmaster of Roebel Sacred Kingdom's Sacred Paladin Order, Remedios, and the high priestess, Kelart, gathered their forces to retaliate, they could not overcome the overwhelming difference in Jaldabaoth's power, and their kingdom is now on the verge of collapse. Remedios travels with her order and her subordinate, Neia, to a certain kingdom in hopes of gaining power to counter Jaldabaoth. The name of that kingdom is Sorcerer Kingdom Ains Ooal Gown. It is a grotesque nation ruled by an undead and despised by those of the Sacred Kingdom—

Naoyuki Itou is returning to direct the film at Madhouse , and is also credited as scriptwriter and for composition. Yukie Sugawara is returning for the film and is credited for script collaboration. Satoshi Tasaki is also returning as character designer and chief animation director. Fumiyuki Go is returning as the sound director at Bit Grooove Promotion . Shūji Katayama of Team-MAX is returning to compose the music at Kadokawa . Kadokawa Animation will distribute the film.

Returning cast members include Satoshi Hino as Ains, Yumi Hara as Albedo, and Masayuki Katō as Demiurge.

The film project was first announced during a 2021 live special for the anime.

The first 13-episode Overlord television anime series premiered in Japan in July 2015. Funimation streamed the anime series as it aired in Japan, and the company released the series with an English dub on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in November 2016. The second anime series premiered in January 2018 and ended in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the second series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub. The third anime series premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation again streamed an English dub. The fourth season of the anime premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, along with an English dub.

Kugane Maruyama began the original Overlord light novel series online in 2010, and Kadokawa 's Enterbrain imprint began publishing the series in print with illustrations by so-bin in 2012. Yen Press is releasing the novel series in North America. The company is also releasing Hugin Miyama and Satoshi Ōshio 's manga adaptation. The novels are slated to end in two more volumes.

The book franchise has 14 million copies in circulation (not sold).

The franchise's story takes place in the year 2138 when virtual reality gaming is booming. Yggdrasil, a popular online game, is quietly shut down one day. However, the protagonist Momonga decides to not log out. Momonga is then transformed into the image of a skeleton as "the most powerful wizard." The world continues to change, with non-player characters (NPCs) beginning to feel emotion. Having no parents, friends, or place in society, this ordinary young man Momonga then strives to take over the new world the game has become.



