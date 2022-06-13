Overlord IV Anime's 3rd Promo Video Previews Theme Songs, Reveals July 5 Debut

Kadokawa revealed the third promotional video on Monday for Overlord IV , the fourth television anime season based on Kugane Maruyama 's Overlord light novel series. The video reveals that the anime will premiere on July 5. The show will air in Japan on AT-X , Tokyo MX , MBS , TV Aichi , and BS11 . The video also previews the opening and ending theme song. The duo OxT ( Masayoshi Ōishi and [email protected] ) performs the opening theme song "HOLLOW HUNGER," and Mayu Maeshima performs the ending theme song "No Man's Dawn."

The returning cast members include Satoshi Hino as Ains Ooal Gown, Yumi Hara as Albedo, Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear Bloodfallen, Emiri Katō as Aura Bella Fiora, Yumi Uchiyama as Mare Bello Fiore, Masayuki Katou as Demiurge, and Kenta Miyake as Cocytus.

Naoyuki Itou is returning to direct the anime at Madhouse . Yukie Sugawara is also returning to write and supervise the series scripts. Satoshi Tasaki is back as the character designer.

At the time of the fourth season's announcement, the illustrator so-bin said that the 10th novel volume — which so-bin particularly enjoys — is "finally" being animated.

The franchise will also have an anime film project that will cover the Sei Ōkoku-hen (Holy Kingdom Arc) story of the books.

The franchise's story takes place in the year 2138 when virtual reality gaming is booming. Yggdrasil, a popular online game, is quietly shut down one day. However, the protagonist Momonga decides to not log out. Momonga is then transformed into the image of a skeleton as "the most powerful wizard." The world continues to change, with non-player characters (NPCs) beginning to feel emotion. Having no parents, friends, or place in society, this ordinary young man Momonga then strives to take over the new world the game has become.

Kugane Maruyama began the original Overlord light novel series online in 2010, and Kadokawa 's Enterbrain imprint began publishing the series in print with illustrations by so-bin in 2012. Yen Press is releasing the novel series in North America. The company is also releasing Hugin Miyama and Satoshi Ōshio 's manga adaptation.

Source: Press release