Cast, staff return for season 4; film project covers 'Holy Kingdom Arc'

The live special during Saturday's streaming marathon of the Overlord television anime series announced that a fourth television anime season and a brand-new anime film project, covering the Sei Ōkoku-hen (Holy Kingdom Arc), has been green-lit.

The returning staff for the new television season includes:

The returning cast for the new television season includes:

Original novel illustrator so-bin drew the following illustration to celebrate the news:

While the special did not announce the cast and staff of the new film project, the television anime's cast members Hino, Hara, and Uesaka made the announcement, and presented messages from the television anime's director and series script supervisor. Regarding the new season, the illustrator so-bin said that the 10th novel volume — which so-bin particularly enjoys — is "finally" being animated. Itou added that the staff is already hard at work on the new anime.

The first 13-episode Overlord television anime series premiered in Japan in July 2015. Funimation streamed the anime series as it aired in Japan, and the company released the series with an English dub on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in November 2016. The second anime series premiered in January 2018 and ended in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the second series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub. The third anime series premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation again streamed an English dub .

Kugane Maruyama began the original Overlord light novel series online in 2010, and Kadokawa 's Enterbrain imprint began publishing the series in print with illustrations by so-bin in 2012. Yen Press is releasing the novel series in North America. The company is also releasing Hugin Miyama and Satoshi Ōshio 's manga adaptation.

Maruyama confirmed in the 14th compiled book volume of his original Overlord novel series on March 12 that the series will end with the 17th volume.

The franchise 's story takes place in the year 2138 when virtual reality gaming is booming. Yggdrasil, a popular online game, is quietly shut down one day. However, the protagonist Momonga decides to not log out. Momonga is then transformed into the image of a skeleton as "the most powerful wizard." The world continues to change, with non-player characters (NPCs) beginning to feel emotion. Having no parents, friends, or place in society, this ordinary young man Momonga then strives to take over the new world the game has become.