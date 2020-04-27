Overlord Novel Series Ends With 17th Volume

Kugane Maruyama confirmed in the 14th compiled book volume of his Overlord novel series on March 12 that the series will end with the 17th volume.

Maruyama had teased on Twitter last May that he was aiming for the series to end in the 17th volume. According to KSM , the German distributor of the Overlord anime, Maruyama stated at the AnimagiC 2019 convention in Germany last August that the novels would end with volume 17.

The 13th compiled book volume shipped two years ago, in April 2018.

Maruyama began the original light novel series online in 2010, and Kadokawa 's Enterbrain imprint began publishing the series in print with illustrations by so-bin in 2012. Yen Press is releasing the novel series in North America. The company is also releasing Hugin Miyama and Satoshi Ōshio 's manga adaptation.

The first 13-episode Overlord television anime series premiered in Japan in July 2015. Funimation streamed the anime series as it aired in Japan, and the company released the series with an English dub on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in November 2016. The second anime series premiered in January 2018 and ended in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the second series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub. The third anime series premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation again streamed an English dub .

The franchise's story takes place in the year 2138 when virtual reality gaming is booming. Yggdrasil, a popular online game, is quietly shut down one day. However, the protagonist Momonga decides to not log out. Momonga is then transformed into the image of a skeleton as "the most powerful wizard." The world continues to change, with non-player characters (NPCs) beginning to feel emotion. Having no parents, friends, or place in society, this ordinary young man Momonga then strives to take over the new world the game has become.