Overlord Light Novels End in 2 Volumes

16th volume's 2nd part launched on Friday

The afterword in the second part of the 16th volume of Kugane Maruyama 's Overlord light novel series revealed on Friday that the novels will end in two volumes.

Kugane Maruyama began the original Overlord light novel series online in 2010, and Kadokawa 's Enterbrain imprint began publishing the series in print with illustrations by so-bin in 2012. Yen Press is releasing the novel series in North America. The company is also releasing Hugin Miyama and Satoshi Ōshio 's manga adaptation.

The franchise 's story takes place in the year 2138 when virtual reality gaming is booming. Yggdrasil, a popular online game, is quietly shut down one day. However, the protagonist Momonga decides to not log out. Momonga is then transformed into the image of a skeleton as "the most powerful wizard." The world continues to change, with non-player characters (NPCs) beginning to feel emotion. Having no parents, friends, or place in society, this ordinary young man Momonga then strives to take over the new world the game has become.

Overlord IV , the fourth television anime season, premiered on July 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. It is also streaming an English dub .

The franchise will also have an anime film project that will cover the Sei Ōkoku-hen (Holy Kingdom Arc) story of the books.