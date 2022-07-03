Crunchyroll Unveils Solo Leveling, Tomo-chan Is a Girl! Anime

Crunchyroll announced at its Anime Expo industry panel on Sunday that the Solo Leveling manhwa and the Tomo-chan Is a Girl! manga are both getting anime adaptations which it will stream next year.

Crunchyroll describes the story of Solo Leveling from writer Chugong and artist DUBU (REDICE Studio):





It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the "gates"—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals "hunters." Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates. In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as "the weakest hunter of all mankind." One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't.

Shunsuke Nakashige ( Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory ) is directing the anime series at A-1 Pictures , and Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! ) is the head writer. Tomoko Sudo ( Alice in Borderland , Fragtime ) is designing the characters, and Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Blue Exorcist , Kill la Kill , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is composing the music. Crunchyroll will stream the anime outside of Asia next year.

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes Fumita Yanagida 's Tomo-chan Is a Girl! manga in English, and it describes the story:

Boyish high school girl Tomo Aizawa finally manages to tell her childhood friend Jun that she's got a crush on him. Unfortunately, her confession goes right over his head—he didn't even realize she was a girl until middle school, and even now, Jun still thinks of her as a bro! How can Tomo-chan possibly convince him otherwise and win Jun's heart?







The voice cast members are:

Hitoshi Namba is directing the anime at Lay-duce with assistant director Noriko Hashimoto . Megumi Shimizu ( Banished From The Heroes' Party , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is serving as the head writer, and Shiori Hiraiwa is designing the characters. Masaru Yokoyama ( Horimiya , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , 2019's Fruits Basket ) is composing the music. Crunchyroll will stream the anime next January.

Crunchyroll will stream the second Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime season and announced its debut next year. ( Funimation streamed the first season.) A new trailer will stream online at 6:00 p.m. EDT:





Crunchyroll also confirmed it will begin streaming the Overlord IV anime on Tuesday, July 5 for the summer season.



Crunchyroll debuted new trailers for the second anime seasons of To Your Eternity and In/Spectre :







Crunchyroll confirmed that it will stream Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary - with subtitles as well as with dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

Crunchyroll Games is launching the summer campaign for the Princess Connect! Re:Dive game along with year two of the swimsuit character events. It will release a limited-time Makoto (Summer) character on Monday, July 4.



Update: In/Spectre season 2's trailer is not yet public as of 3:40 p.m. EDT.