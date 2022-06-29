Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya CG Anime Gets 2nd Season in July

Crunchyroll and Toei Animation announced on Wednesday that Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya , the CG anime remake of Masami Kurumada 's Saint Seiya ( Knights of the Zodiac ) manga, is getting a second season titled Saint Seiya : Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary - this summer. Crunchyroll will begin streaming the anime in July worldwide, excluding Asia. The company steamed a trailer:

The first part, consisting of the first six episodes, debuted worldwide in July 2019. The anime's first 12-episode season covers the story from the Galaxian Wars to Silver Saints arcs of the manga.

Netflix describes the anime's story:

Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya follows modern day adventures of young warriors called "Knights", who are sworn protectors of the reincarnated Greek goddess Athena. Each Knights wears a powerful armor based on their chosen zodiac constellation, and are called Knights of the Zodiac. They aid Athena in her battle against powerful Olympian gods who are bent on destroying the humankind.

Yoshiharu Ashino ( Tweeny Witches , CROSS ANGE Rondo of Angel and Dragon ) directed the series at Toei Animation . Eugene Son ( Duel Masters , B-Legend! Battle Bedaman script writer) was the story editor and head writer. Terumi Nishii ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , Penguindrum ) designed the characters, and Takashi Okazaki ( Afro Samurai manga creator, Summer Wars character designer) designed the armor.

English rock band The Struts performed the opening theme song "PEGASUS SEIYA," an English cover of Japanese band MAKE-UP's original theme song "Pegasus Fantasy" for the 1986 Saint Seiya anime. The Struts also contributed the ending theme song "SOMEBODY NEW."

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)