Webtoon by Korean Dictator's Grandson Surpasses 67 Million Views on Social Media

Chun expressed gratitude to readers saying he felt “surprised and overwhelmed” by response

Image via Monggeuli's Instagram account © Woo-won Chun

The webtoon series by Woo-won Chun has surpassed 67 million views after being serialized on social media over a three-month period.

Chun shared the milestone on Instagram on March 23, expressing gratitude to readers and saying he felt “surprised and overwhelmed” by the response. The series, titled Monggeul Toon , was published between December and early this year through his personal account.

Woo-won Chun is the 29-year-old grandson of former South Korean dictator Doo-hwan Chun, and he drew public attention after releasing the webtoon based on his childhood experiences.

From December 2025 to February 2026, Chun had been regularly posting webtoon episodes on his Instagram account (Korean media outlets report the webtoon appears to be AI-generated, but ANN could not confirm this information).

The webtoon portrays Chun himself as a white lamb named “Monggeuli,” while other members of the Chun family are depicted as black lambs with red eyes and horns. The family residence in Seoul's Yeonhui-dong is illustrated as a cold, fortress-like castle, visually reinforcing Chun's critical view of his family.

The episodes focus on Chun's early years and depict emotional and physical suffering he claims to have experienced within the family. Several scenes suggest abuse, including one in which Doo-hwan Chun is shown striking his grandson during a long car ride after the child complains of motion sickness.

The webtoon also addresses family conflicts involving Woo-won Chun's father, Jae-yong Chun, the second son of Doo-hwan Chun. Jae-yong Chun became a public figure after marrying actress Sang-ah Park in the United States while still legally married to Woo-won Chun's mother. In the webtoon, Chun depicts witnessing his father's extramarital relationship while his mother was undergoing cancer treatment.

Woo-won Chun previously made headlines in 2023 when he publicly accused his grandfather of being a “mass murderer” and pledged to expose crimes committed by his family. That same year, Woo-won Chun received a suspended prison sentence for drug-related charges.

Doo-hwan Chun was a former South Korean military general who ruled the country as an authoritarian leader from 1980 to 1988. He is widely regarded as a dictator and is most infamous for his role in the violent suppression of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising.

Jae-yong is Doo-hwan's second son and Woo-won's father. He has been involved in multiple controversies related to family scandals and legal issues.

Since its debut, the series has accumulated approximately 67.8 million views, drawing significant attention for both its personal narrative and unconventional distribution format on social media platforms.

Source: Newsis (Jung-bin Son)