Korean Dictator's Grandson Releases Webtoon Depicting Traumatic Childhood

Image via Monggeuli's Instagram account © Woo-won Chun

Woo-won Chun, the 29-year-old grandson of former South Korean dictator Doo-hwan Chun, has drawn public attention after releasing a webtoon based on his childhood experiences.

Since December 4, Chun has been regularly posting webtoon episodes on his Instagram account (Korean media outlets report the webtoon appears to be AI-generated, but ANN could not confirm this information). As of December 27, a total of 14 episodes have been published. The webtoon portrays Chun himself as a white lamb named “Monggeuli,” while other members of the Chun family are depicted as black lambs with red eyes and horns. The family residence in Seoul's Yeonhui-dong is illustrated as a cold, fortress-like castle, visually reinforcing Chun's critical view of his family.

The episodes focus on Chun's early years and depict emotional and physical suffering he claims to have experienced within the family. Several scenes suggest abuse, including one in which Doo-hwan Chun is shown striking his grandson during a long car ride after the child complains of motion sickness.

The webtoon also addresses family conflicts involving Woo-won Chun's father, Jae-yong Chun, the second son of Doo-hwan Chun. Jae-yong Chun became a public figure after marrying actress Sang-ah Park in the United States while still legally married to Woo-won Chun's mother. In the webtoon, Chun depicts witnessing his father's extramarital relationship while his mother was undergoing cancer treatment.

Woo-won Chun previously made headlines in 2023 when he publicly accused his grandfather of being a “mass murderer” and pledged to expose crimes committed by his family. That same year, Woo-won Chun received a suspended prison sentence for drug-related charges.

Doo-hwan Chun was a former South Korean military general who ruled the country as an authoritarian leader from 1980 to 1988. He is widely regarded as a dictator and is most infamous for his role in the violent suppression of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising.

Jae-yong is Doo-hwan's second son and Woo-won's father. He has been involved in multiple controversies related to family scandals and legal issues.

Source: Han Kyeo Rae (Woo-sam Shim)