DanMachi: Astrea Record Spinoff Light Novels Get Manga

The official X/Twitter account for Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine revealed on Saturday that Fujino Ōmori 's Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Astrea Record ( Astrea Record Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka ) spinoff light novel series is inspiring a manga adaptation that will debut in the magazine's June issue on May 25. Karu Yoneshiro is drawing the manga. The manga will have a color opening page, will be featured on the issue's front cover, and will debut with two chapters.

Image courtesy of Yen Press

Yen Press is publishing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Seven years before a certain boy will arrive in the Labyrinth City, an era of chaos and strife reigns supreme. Ryu Leon spends her days serving the goddess Astrea while searching for a brand of justice she can believe in. She's not alone, for the rest of Astrea Familia are a rare source of light in these dark times. In the shadows, however, something evil is stirring—a threat that will shake Orario to its very foundations…!

The novel series is a spinoff of Ōmori's own Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka ) light novel series, and itself adapts the " Astrea Record " third anniversary event from the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Memoria Freese game, which debuted in the game in 2020. Ōmori launched the light novel series with its first volume in October 2022, with art by kakage . The third volume shipped in December 2022. Yen Press released the third novel in English in November 2024.

Fujino Ōmori 's original Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? light novel series currently has 21 volumes, and its spinoff series Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria has 16 volumes. The franchise has over 20 million copies in circulation.

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka V: Hōjō no Megami-hen ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V : Goddess of the Harvest Arc), the fifth anime season, premiered in October 2024. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime has a planned sixth season in the works.

Crunchyroll , Sumitomo Corporation , and GREE launched the English-subtitled version of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Memoria Freese game in the United States and Canada in March 2018. The game debuted in Japan in June 2017. The game's international version ended service in February 2024, though the Japanese version is still ongoing.

Source: Monthly Big Gangan 's X/Twitter account

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.