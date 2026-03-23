Bandai Namco Announces Major DLC for Digimon Story Time Stranger, New Mobile Game Digimon UP

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced during the "DIGIMON CON 2026" livestream on Sunday that the Digimon Story Time Stranger game will get a major DLC in 2027, and also revealed a new mobile game titled Digimon UP that will launch this year.

Digimon UP Teaser Trailer

Bandai Namco describes the game's concept built around "a Digimon journey that moves with your life." The company also states that the game will come with brand new pixel art, and players will encounter familiar Digimon components such as characters from the anime series, its Digivice toy series, and the Digimon card game.

The Digimon Story Time Stranger major DLC will launch in 2027. No details were revealed about the new DLC, but the livestream announcement teased that the character Aegiomon will appear in the DLC.

The game's first DLC pack "Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 1: Alternate Dimension" launched on December 8. The DLC pack includes new story content, as well as Digivolution routes for Mega Digimon. The DLC is part of the season pass, which includes two more episode packs. The game's second DLC pack "Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 2: GAKU-RAN" launched on January 22. The third DLC pack "Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 3 Anti-ParadoX" launched on March 11 (March 12 in Japan).

The game will get releases for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on July 10. The Switch 2 version features improved graphics as well as performance mode and quality mode.

The game launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 3.

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

In this JRPG, players will embark on an adventure that spans across worlds and even time itself. From the human world to the Digital World, collect and raise a diverse array of Digimon to fight in turn-based battles. Explore the eternal bond between humans and Digimon to unravel the mystery of your world's collapse - and save it once again.

Singer-songwriter reche performs the game's theme song "wherever you are."

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the original Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth game on PlayStation Vita in Japan in March 2015. The game then shipped for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita in the Americas in February 2016. The Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory sequel game shipped for PS4 and PS Vita in Japan in December 2017. The game then shipped in the West in January 2018. Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition got a release for Switch and PC via Steam in October 2019. The game collection features both the Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory games.

Digimon Survive , a hybrid visual novel and tactical role-playing game, launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam worldwide in July 2022. The game is also compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Kazumasa Habu, a longtime producer for the Digimon games, announced in February 2024 he would no longer serve as a producer on the franchise .



Sources: Digimon Con 2026 livestream, Digimon Time Stranger's X/Twitter account, 4Gamer (松本隆一), DIGIMON UP mobile game's X/Twitter account via Gematsu

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.