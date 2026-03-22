Crossed Hearts' Glam Beat! Label for Yuri Works Licenses Afternoon Tea for Two Manga

Mei Fujimatsu, Satsuki Haru's manga is 3rd license in new imprint

Crossed Hearts , a new California-based global English publisher, announced on Wednesday that Mei Fujimatsu and Satsuki Haru's Afternoon Tea for Two ( Futari de Afternoon Tea wo ) manga is the third license in its new Glam Beat! imprint, which will carry Japanese yuri, Chinese baihe, and Korean girls' love titles.

Image via Cross Hearts' X/Twitter account © Mei Fujimatsu, Satsuki Haru, No. 9, Crossed Hearts

The company describes the manga:

This soft, heartwarming yuri follows Mitsuruko, a refined yet endearingly absent-minded young lady, and Ritsu, a practical vocational student newly arrived in Tokyo. What begins as a simple living arrangement soon unfolds into a companionship, shaped by shared laughter, chaos, and the charming ritual of afternoon tea. A story where the smallest moments linger the longest, and where a single shared cup of tea can begin to feel like home.

Fujimatsu and Haru debuted the series as an independent comic at the Comitia 149 event in August 2024. Publisher No. 9 later published the manga digitally in three volumes. No. 9 published the third volume in July 2025.

Chinese artist TaaRO 's Borrowing Your Textbook 175160 comic was the first license in the Glam Beat! imprint. Mei Fujimatsu's Time is a Closet manga was the second license.