Publisher Crossed Hearts Reveals 1st License in Glam Beat! Label for Yuri Works

Crossed Hearts , a new California-based global English publisher, announced on Wednesday its first license in its new Glam Beat! imprint, which will carry Japanese yuri, Chinese baihe, and Korean girls' love titles. The inaugural title for the imprint will be Chinese artist TaaRO's Borrowing Your Textbook 175160 comic, which it will release this April.

Crossed Hearts describes the comic:

Su Yao is 175 cm tall and painfully aware of it.

Liu Xi is 160 cm tall, close enough that Su Yao never quite knows where to place her hands, her gaze,or her heart.

It begins with an excuse too small to question.

“Can I borrow your textbook?”

One excuse becomes another.

A shared desk.

A sleeve gently tugged.

A smile warm enough to linger.

Su Yao tells herself she's only being thoughtful. Only being kind. But every time Liu Xi tilts her head and looks up, something inside her falters.