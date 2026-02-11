Manta Comics Opens Global Submissions for New Creator Program

Platform offers pay-per-episode or hybrid model that combines subscriptions with pay-per-episode

Image via Manta © Manta

has officially opened applications for its new Manta Creator program, inviting webcomic creators from around the world to submit original series across all genres — including both all-ages and mature content.

The program is open to individual creators, beginners, experienced artists, and studios alike. Applicants must be 18 or older and submit their work in English. All submissions must be original IP, with creators retaining full ownership and exclusive rights to their content. Creators may also submit projects that are already published elsewhere, provided they are not bound by exclusivity agreements. Creators must have complete control over their work with no third-party restrictions.

Additional guidelines specify that submissions must not contain illegal, racist, or sexist material.

One notable feature of the program is Manta's flexible monetization approach. The platform offers two revenue models: a traditional pay-per-episode system and a hybrid model that combines subscriptions with pay-per-episode access. Manta says it evaluates each project individually and "matches each title with the right model."

More details and the full application form are available on Manta's official website.

Sources: Manta's website