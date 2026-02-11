Dead Mount Death Play Side Story Manga Listed as Ending with 5th Volume

5th volume ships on April 24

Image via Amazon © Yata Sugami, Ryohgo Narita, Shinta Fujimoto, Square Enix, Yen Press

Retailers are listing the fifth compiled book volume of Yata Sugami 's Dead Mount Death Play Side Story: Phantom Solitaire’s Art of Disguising Oneself as a Supernatural Being ( Dead Mount Death Play Gaiden: Kaijin Solitaire no Shinsen Kijutsu ) manga as the final volume. The volume will ship on April 24.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Long before the Corpse God set foot in the big city, the Tokyo stage was swept by a supernatural force unlike anything the world had ever seen! Phantom Solitaire—criminal for kicks and capital “T” Troublemaker—debuts his delightful brand of mischief with a very public art theft, garnering the ire of a powerful enemy! Pursued by the press, police, and preexisting criminal contingent, Solitaire can't afford any missteps. Because the alluring high of infamy and acclaim only give him that much further to fall…

Sugami launched the spinoff manga based on Ryohgo Narita and Shinta Fujimoto 's Dead Mount Death Play manga in Square Enix 's Manga UP! website in November 2023. Square Enix shipped the manga's fourth volume in November 2025.

Yen Press shipped the manga's second volume in English on January 20. Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global is also publishing the manga digitally in English.

Narita ( Baccano! , Durarara!! ) and Fujimoto ( Red Raven ) launched the ongoing Dead Mount Death Play manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in October 2017. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

An anime adaptation of the manga premiered in April 2023, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Sources: Bell Alert, Amazon

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.