Manga Up! Global Adds Dead Mount Death Play: Phantom Solitaire's Supernatural Impersonation Manga in English

Dead Mount Death Play: Phantom Solitaire's Supernatural Impersonation Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global © Yata Sugami, Ryohgo Narita, Shinta Fujimoto, Square Enix

Manga UP! describes its story:

Infamously known as Phantom Solitaire, the dramatic illusionist Tena Sorimura is always searching for the perfect audience who will appreciate his lavish performances. However, since stealing priceless paintings and making entire buildings disappear aren't exactly “legal”, he often catches the attention of the authorities. Uncover the origin of this magician-turned- criminal prankster in this biographical spinoff manga from Dead Mount Death Play . Fans of the original series can look forward to familiar troublemakers and police officers from the original series, along with some new faces. Come one, come all, and let the DEATH PLAY begin!

Sugami launched the spinoff manga in Square Enix 's Manga UP! in November 2023. Square Enix published its first compiled volume on April 25, and the second volume on November 25.

Narita ( Baccano! , Durarara!! ) and Fujimoto ( Red Raven ) launched the ongoing Dead Mount Death Play manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in October 2017.

An anime adaptation of the manga premiered in April 2023, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Source: Email correspondence