Ryohgo Narita's Dead Mount Death Play Manga Gets TV Anime in April 2023

Square Enix announced on Tuesday that Ryohgo Narita and Shinta Fujimoto 's Dead Mount Death Play manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere in April 2023. King Amusement Creative is streaming a teaser trailer for the anime.

The cast includes:

Yuki Sakakihara as Polka Shinoyama

as Polka Shinoyama Inori Minase as Misaki Sakimiya

as Misaki Sakimiya Yūma Uchida as Takumi Kuruya

Manabu Ono ( Sword Art Online: Alicization , Saki , Sakura Wars the Animation ) is directing the anime, and is also supervising the series' scripts while penning them alongside Yukie Sugiwara ( Overlord , The Vampire Dies in No Time ) and Yoriko Tomita ( My Dress-Up Darling , As Miss Beelzebub likes it. ). Takaharu Ōkuma ( Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater ) is credited as "sub-director," while Yoshiki Kitai is credited as the assistant director. GEEK TOYS is animating the series. Hisashi Abe ( Chobits , Gunslinger Girl , Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System ) is designing the characters. Takayuki Yamaguchi is the sound director. HALF H·P STUDIO is credited for sound production. F.M.F ( Yūki Nara , eba , Kana Utatane ) is composing the music.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English as chapters are released in Japan. Yen Press describes the manga's story:

It's a showdown for the ages as the legendary hero takes on the corpse god necromancer, but when the dust settles, something isn't quite right... In the final moments of their epic confrontation, the corpse god's final gambit shot was wholly unexpected -- reincarnation magic! Across space and time, a boy named Polka Shinoyama awakens feeling...not quite himself...... Who could've expected that the climactic battle between good and evil would turn out like this??

Narita and Fujimoto lauched the manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in October 2017. Square Enix published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on April 25, and will publish the 10th volume on November 25. Yen Press published the manga's eighth volume on September 27.

Fujimoto ( Red Raven ) launched the manga adaptation of Narita and illustrator Katsumi Enami 's Baccano! light novel series in Young Gangan in October 2015, and ended it in January 2017. Square Enix published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in April 2017. Yen Press licensed the manga and published the chapters digitally simultaneously with the Japanese release, and also published the manga volumes physically.

Narita began the ongoing Baccano! light novel series with illustrations by Katsumi Enami in 2003. Yen Press is releasing the series in North America. The series inspired an anime in 2007.

Narita's Durarara!! novels with art by Suzuhito Yasuda have inspired multiple adaptations, including television anime, video games, and manga series. Yen Press publishes the light novels and manga in North America. The novels' first arc ended in 2014 with the 13th volume, and Narita relaunched the series as Durarara!! SH .

Source: Comic Natalie