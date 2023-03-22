News
Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Spring 2023 Anime Season
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda & Alex Mateo
The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2, Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Dr. Stone: New World, more anime
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the following titles for streaming in the upcoming spring anime season (premiere dates in parentheses):
- Hell's Paradise (April 1) with dubs in English, German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Italian, and Hindi
- MIX Season 2 (April 1)
- My Home Hero (April 2) with dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese
- My Clueless First Friend (April 2) with English dub
- The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Servings Gods Who Go Too Far (April 2) with dubs in English, German, and Brazilian Portuguese
- Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear—Punch! (April 3) with English dub
- Skip and Loafer (April 4) with dubs in Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese
- Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! (April 5) with dubs in English, French, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese
- KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World (April 5) with dubs in English, German, Italian, and Hindi
- Dr. Stone: New World (April 6) with dubs in English (April 20), German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, and Italian
- The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 (April 6) with dubs in English, German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Hindi
- I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too (April 6) with dubs in English, German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Italian
- The Legendary Hero is Dead! (April 6) with dubs in English, German, French, and Italian
- Yuri Is My Job! (April 6) with dubs in Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles (April 7) with dubs in German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Italian, and Hindi
- TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 (April 7) with dubs in English, German, French, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese
- Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- Season 2 (April 7)
- The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses (April 7) with dubs in German, Latin American Spanish, and Hindi
- Magical Destroyers (April 7)
- Rokudo's Bad Girls (April 7)
- A Galaxy Next Door (April 8) with dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese
- My One-Hit Kill Sister (April 8) with dubs in German, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Hindi
- Summoned to Another World for a Second Time (April 8)
- Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2 (April 9) with dubs in English and Hindi
- Dead Mount Death Play (April 10) with dubs in English, German, French, and Hindi
- Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion (April 10) with dubs in English, German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Hindi
- X&Y Chinese animation (April 12)
- Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage (April 13) with dubs in English, German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Italian, Hindi, and Russian
- Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts (April 19) with dubs in English and German
- Golden Kamuy Season 4 (spring)
In addition, the following anime will continue from the winter 2023 anime season:
- Vinland Saga Season 2
- One Piece
- Case Closed (Detective Conan)
- Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure
- Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Season 2
- Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Doom of Dragon's Sanctuary-
Source: Email correspondence