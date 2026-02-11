Live-Action Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad Film Reveals 2 Cast Members

Flag Pictures revealed on Thursday two new cast members for the live-action film adaptation of Yuu Saiki 's Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad ( Yamaguchi-kun wa Warukunai ) manga.

Hikaru Takahashi as Satsuki Shinohara

Image courtesy of Flag Pictures © 2026「山口くんはワルくない」製作委員会

Yо̄ji Iwase as Rion Ishizaki

Image courtesy of Flag Pictures © 2026「山口くんはワルくない」製作委員会

The film stars Naniwa Danshi member Kyōhei Takahashi (live-action Strobe Edge series) as Yamaguchi.

Image courtesy of Flag Pictures © 2026「山口くんはワルくない」製作委員会

Image courtesy of Flag Pictures ©2026「山口くんはワルくない」製作委員会

The film will debut on June 5.

Kentarō Moriya is directing the film. ASMIK Ace is distributing.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

Shy Satsuki Shinohara's plan for a big high school debut are almost ruined by a pervert on the train, but she's saved by none other than the "gangster" student in her class, Yamaguchi-kun. He's already got a bad rap with the other students, and though Satsuki tries to approach him, he seems to always weasel out of her grasp. But she's not one to let a challenge daunt her, and she's out to prove that Yamaguchi-kun is so much more than he's cracked up to be.

Saiki launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in 2019. The manga went on hiatus in June 2022 due to the author giving birth, but returned in July 2023. The manga then shifted to publishing a new chapter every other month for some of 2023 and into 2024.

Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on December 12. The manga has more than 2.1 million copies in circulation in Japan. Kodansha USA Publishing published the 11th volume on October 21.



Source: Press release