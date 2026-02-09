Boston Red Sox Celebrate 3rd Annual One Piece Event on May 12

Get an exclusive Straw Hat Crew Red Sox bomber jacket

Toei Animation announced on Friday that legendary anime series One Piece is returning to Fenway Park in collaboration with the Boston Red Sox baseball team for the third annual One Piece Theme Night on May 12. Fans who attend the event will receive a commemorative One Piece Boston Red Sox bomber jacket. The bomber jacket features the Straw Hat Pirates' Jolly Roger on the front and a chibi-style Monkey D. Luffy in a Red Sox jersey with baseball and glove on the back. VIP ticket holders will also receive a special edition plushie of the team's mascot Wally the Green Monster dressed as Luffy.

Courtesy of Toei Animation ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Along with the commemorative jacket, ticket holders can also participate in a One Piece Card Game demo on the Big Concourse and take photos with characters Luffy and Chopper. The demo and photo session begin at 4:15 p.m. and runs until 6:45 p.m.

The third annual One Piece Theme Night sees the Boston Red Sox take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the first of a three-game series.

The first Boston Red Sox One Piece Theme Day \was in February 2025. The Red Sox then hosted a second One Piece Theme Day three months later in May 2025. At both events, ticket holders received a commemorative One Piece Boston Red Sox baseball jersey, and VIP ticket holders also received a Red Sox One Piece baseball hat.

Sources: Press release