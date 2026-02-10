Crunchyroll to Stream Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Anime Film in Spring

Film to stream subbed/dubbed

Image via Chainsaw Man anime's website © 2025 MAPPA/CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA

announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming, the film based on the Reze Arc of'smanga, this spring in subtitled and dubbed formats.

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) has acquired worldwide theatrical rights the film. The company opened the film in theaters in the United States on October 24, several days prior to its originally scheduled October 29 release, with early screenings for Crunchyroll members on October 22. There were also RealD 3D screenings. The film opened in the U.K. on October 29. The movie screened earlier in more than 80 countries on September 24.

Sony Pictures Entertainment released the film digitally on December 9.

MAPPA describes the film's story:

Denji became “ Chainsaw Man ”, a boy with a devil's heart, and is now part of Special Division 4's devil hunters. After a date with Makima, the woman of his dreams, Denji takes shelter from the rain. There he meets Reze, a girl who works in a café.

Reina Ueda plays Reze in the film.

The film opened on September 19 and debuted at #1 in its opening weekend, replacing the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai film, which had topped the box office for nine straight weeks. The film sold 807,000 tickets for 1,251,178,500 yen (about US$8.46 million) in its opening weekend.

The film has earned a cumulative total of 10,510,215,900 yen (about US$67.31 million) as of February 1.

The official X/Twitter account for the anime franchise revealed on December 30 that the film has sold 6.55 million tickets and has surpassed 10 billion yen (about US$63.7 million), after 103 days in theaters.

The television anime series premiered on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels, as well as on Amazon Prime Video in October 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in over 200 countries and territories around the world.

The manga's Shikaku Arc (Assassins Arc) is getting an anime adaptation.

Fujimoto ( Fire Punch ) debuted the Chainsaw Man manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018 and ended its "first part," the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in December 2020. The manga's second part, titled "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc), started on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in July 2022. The manga has over 30 million copies in circulation. The manga won the Best Manga award at The Harvey Awards for three consecutive years.

Source: Email correspondence