Danganronpa 2x2 Game Previews New Scenario, Limited Edition in Pre-Order Trailer

Spike Chunsoft previewed the new scenario and limited edition Psycho Tropical Vacation Package for Danganronpa 2x2 , a version of its Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair game that includes the original title as well as a new alternate scenario, in a new pre-order trailer on Tuesday.

The Danganronpa 2x2 Psycho Tropical Vacation Package includes am RSVLTS Reversible Psycho Tropical Hat, Kidrobot 3" Psycho Tropical Monokuma and Monomi Figures, a soundtrack, and a clamshell-style outer box.

The release features a new alternate story featuring different victims and culprits from the original game, all stemming from a certain incident. Spike Chunsoft stated that the new story's content size is "on par" with the original. The original version of the game also receives new visuals and improved production value with the release.

The company announced in November that Kinuta Ōshiro will voice Monomi in place of late voice actress Takako Sasuga , and also announced in October that Wasabi Mizuta will voice Monokuma in place of late voice actress TARAKO .

Danganronpa 2x2 will launch for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2026.

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair originally launched in July 2012 for PlayStation Portable in Japan. The game launched for PlayStation Vita in Japan in October 2013 and in the West in September 2014. The game has received multiple ports since.

The Danganronpa Decadence game collection, which includes Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition , Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair , Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony , and the Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp bonus board game, shipped as a physical exclusive on Switch in North America and Europe in December 2021. The collection launched in Japan under the title Danganronpa Trilogy Pack + Happy Danganronpa S: Chōkōkōkyū no Nangoku Saikoro Kasshuku in November 2021. The games are also available separately digitally on Switch.

The franchise also includes a manga series, three television anime series, an anime special, and an original video anime ( OVA ) project.