World's End Club Game Gets Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One Releases

Game 1st launched for iOS devices in 2020 before getting releases for Switch, Steam in 2021

Image via Xbox © IzanagiGames, Inc., TooKyo Games

IzanagiGames and Too Kyo Games ' World's End Club game launched digitally on the Microsoft Store for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on Monday.

The PlayStation Store added the game digitally in July 2025.

IzanagiGames released the game for iOS devices via the Apple Arcade in September 2020, and also released the game on the Nintendo Switch in May 2021. The company then released the game on PC via Steam in November 2021.

IzanagiGames describes the game:

In an elementary school in Tokyo, there's a club called the "Go-Getters Club", made up from oddball kids from all over Japan. Reycho and the other members are somehow different than the other kids around them. Then, one day, during the summer... While on the bus for their class trip, they get into an accident. When they wake up, they're in a theme park under the sea. Reycho and the others are trapped inside this strange, long-abandoned place. Suddenly, from out of nowhere, a mysterious clown appears and orders them to play a "Fate Game"! Before any of them can figure out what's happening, they're fighting for their very lives. Will they be able to survive and make it out of this weird place? The kids are all lost and confused... But then, extraordinary powers begin to awaken within them. While at the same time… "Abnormal events" are occurring all over the Earth.

Kazutaka Kodaka ( Danganronpa series) directed the game, while Kōtarō Uchikoshi ( Zero Escape series) wrote the game.