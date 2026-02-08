Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Season 2 Anime Series Review

There is a single joke at the core of Let This Grieving Soul Retire! : No matter how far the odds are stacked against him, Krai is always going to win—and it's going to be completely by accident. Now, you might think that knowing both the outcome and punchline to every arc of the story would make this show boring—especially since this is the second season of the anime. However, as with so many great stories, it's not the framework, it's how you use it.

While Krai's victory is a foregone conclusion, it's how he attains that victory where the true fun is had. In both of his main adventures this season—his “vacation” and serving as the royal family's bodyguard—we are left with the mystery of not only what is going on but how exactly Krai is going to overcome the odds. Each episode, we are given a few new hints, a few pieces to the puzzle, which we can then attempt to assemble. And while it's a fair mystery where it's technically possible to figure out how Krai will come out on top, the comedy of the show comes from the absurdity of just how everything comes together in surprising ways.

At the same time as the arc-long comedic setups, each dilemma is set up with the same comedic formula, just with a far quicker payoff. Be it Krai's abduction by an underground society or his infiltration of a group of assassins, it really is non-stop in the laugh department. Honestly, the best jokes of the season come from his magic Hawaiian shirt that makes it impossible for him to feel anything but relaxed—even if the world burns around him.

This season is also strong in the character development area by introducing the remaining members of Krai's original party: Luke, Ansem, and Lucia. Not only do we get to see more of them as children, but as the adults they grew into as well. All are chaotically fun in their own ways and add to the show's humor in their own right.

The second arc also gives Kris the elf a large helping of the spotlight as it pushes her and Krai into a new party. This gives her a solid chunk of character development as they play off each other, in addition to a group of strangers who are unsure if Krai is a hero, villain, or a mastermind beyond such simple labels.

When it comes to the presentation of the anime, if I were to describe it in one word, it would be “consistent.” The animation quality, while never blowing your socks off, sits happily in a spot just above average and never wavers. The music likewise does its job and nothing more—there are no real earworms in the general score. However, just as with the first season, the opening theme each week contains a preview of the episode to come, usually giving us some insight into how a member of the supporting cast relates to those events. It's a clever way of teasing the episode while giving it a greater purpose. Likewise, having the supporting cast sing the next episode previews is a creative way to make those interesting as well.